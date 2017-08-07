Armstrong to Consolidate Wood Flooring Manufacturing to 6 Plants

Armstrong Flooring announced that it plans to consolidate its wood flooring production to six of its plants in the U.S., the result of which will be the closure of plants in Jackson, Tenn., and Vicksburg, Miss., in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“This initiative is designed to better align our manufacturing capacity with current customer demand and to leverage productivity benefits realized across our wood flooring operations in recent years,” said Don Maier, president and CEO of Armstrong. “Although this change is necessary due to the natural evolution of the market, closing a plant is always a difficult decision because we recognize the impact it will have on valued members of our team. Our coworkers in Jackson and Vicksburg have produced quality flooring that is used by customers across the country and have supported the development and success of Armstrong Flooring. For that, we thank them and will offer them our support as they prepare for their next opportunities.”

The plant closures will not impact product availability, service, or cost to customers. Production of 2”- and 3”-wide solid wood flooring from the Jackson plant will be transferred to Armstrong’s other domestic wood flooring plants. Production from the Vicksburg plant, which produces core veneer and plywood used in production of engineered wood floors at Armstrong’s Somerset, Ky., plant, will move to the Somerset plant, which will continue to produce engineered wood flooring with no change in surface veneer suppliers so that product visuals will not be affected.

For more information, visit www.armstrongflooring.com.