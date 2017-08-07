NTCA Participates in RISE Program Home Dedication

The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) attended the R.I.S.E. home dedication of Jared and Jessica Bullock and their son Aidan, in Carbondale, Ill. NTCA partnered with Crossville and MAPEI to provide all of the porcelain tile and setting materials for this home, installed by California Flooring. The R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence and Supporting Empowerment) program builds custom, specially-adapted smart homes for wounded veterans and emergency service personnel.

“It was my honor to donate my time and money to help Jared transition to an active lifestyle with his family,” said Kevin Insalato, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) regional evaluator coordinator and U.S. Army veteran. “The most impressive feature of Jared’s recovery is his ability to view his injury as just another obstacle he will overcome.”

For more information, visit www.tile-assn.com or www.garysinisefoundation.org.