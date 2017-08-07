FCICA announces Bruce Newbrough CIM Scholarship winner

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA), in cooperation with Ardex Americas and nora systems, recently announced the 2017 second quarter recipient of the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Certified Installation Manager Program (CIM) Scholarship as James Macdonald II from Commercial Flooring Professionals (CFP). Macdonald has worked in the family business almost his entire life, starting in the commercial division of M&Z Carpets after earning his bachelor’s degree from Messiah College in 1991. He is now co-owner and CEO of CFP, which spun off from M&Z in 2014. He and his wife, Joy, who is also co-owner of CFP, have three adult children.

When asked why he wanted to become a CIM, Macdonald said, “Our motto is ‘floors that work.’ At CFP, we want to always be learning what is necessary to make different floors work. The CIM program will help us recommend and install for our clients’ floors that do indeed work.”

This scholarship, created in remembrance of Bruce Newbrough from Ardex Americas, provides for the entire program costs associated with the CIM Program including application, content, and assessment fees. Scholarship applications are accepted throughout the year, with the next scholarship opportunity opening in August.

For more information, call (877) 863-2422 or visit www.fcica.com.