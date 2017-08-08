Bosch GBL18V-71 18V Blower Merges Great Efficiency and Versatility

The Bosch GBL 18V-71 18V delivers 71 cubic feet per minute (CFM) volume (167 mph) in a cordless professional-grade blower. When paired with the Bosch 622 6.0 Ah 18-volt battery or the Bosch GSA18V 6.3 Ah CORE18V battery, the GBL 18V-71 blower delivers a runtime of up to 54 minutes at low speed. The runtime parameter is five minutes per battery amp hour at high speed, nine minutes per amp hour at low speed.

“The Bosch GBL18V-71 is a professional-grade blower with great power at 71 CFM, but it doesn’t sacrifice versatility because it’s lightweight as well,” said Jim Stevens, product manager at Bosch Tool. “There are many cordless blowers available, but pro users are looking for a compact blower that incorporates both power and runtime. The GBL 18V-71 delivers both.”

The blower’s variable speeds and ergonomic handle with soft grip make work easier. The tool is also balanced to minimize user fatigue, especially during long periods of use.

The GBL18V-71 is sold in the GBL18V-71N kit, which includes a standard nozzle, nozzle extension, and a small diameter nozzle with a debris-collection tube, which fits over the small nozzle and is designed to catch the cleared-out dirt and dust to keep it from the user’s face.

