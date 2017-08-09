CalRecycle Asks Manufacturers for Approval of Stewardship Plan

Following its disapproval of CARE’s 2017-21 Stewardship Plan, CalRecycle has approved an enforcement plan that instructs carpet manufacturers on how to come into compliance and avoid penalties. All manufacturers were sent notice of the enforcement plan in June, and CalRecycle requires each manufacturer to indicate by Aug. 15 whether they want CARE to continue acting on its behalf, whether it wants to join a different stewardship group (none of which exist currently), or whether it will file its own plan. October 19 is the deadline to submit new plans.

CARE is fully engaged in creating a revised Stewardship Plan by the October 19 deadline that it believes will be approved. Several meetings with the California Council on Carpet Recycling and regular discussions with CalRecycle staff are informing the revised Plan.

For more information, visit http://www.calrecycle.ca.gov.