FloorFolio Receives Canadian Patent for EnviroQuiet

FloorFolio Industries recently announced the issuance of their first Canadian patent, raising the company’s total number of patents to three.

“As FloorFolio continues to expand its brand and presence throughout the world, we are truly honored to be awarded this patent,” said Michael Freedman, president and CEO of FloorFolio. “It is our goal to increase distribution across Canada, and this will be a major step in that direction.”

EnviroQuiet LVT, 3mm underlayment, is permanently attached during the manufacturing process and helps to alleviate installation time and costs. The Canadian patent covers the multi-layer acoustical design and method of manufacture, including the sound reducing features of the tile/plank, as well as the methods of manufacturing the product ensuring long term stability and high performance

For more information, visit www.floorfolio.com.