Key Resin Joins The Euclid Group

Key Resin is now part of The Euclid Group, subsidiary of RPM International, as the latest member of its global construction chemicals business. The acquisition, which was finalized in July, will see Key Resin become a central part of The Euclid Group’s resin flooring arm in North America. This move will enable Key Resin to facilitate new growth by leveraging complementary specification efforts and infrastructure in both North America and across international markets.

“These are exciting times for Key Resin,” said Jeff Cain, president of Key Resin. “The inclusion of Key Resin into The Euclid Group adds resources to Key Resin that will allow us to remain an industry leader in the Americas while expanding our product manufacturing and sales influence internationally. Most significantly, Key Resin will maintain our management and employee structure, ensuring continuity of products and industry-leading service to our customers and the entire Key Resin family.”

Key Resin produces high-performance resin flooring solutions for commercial, institutional and industrial markets. The company currently employs approximately fifty staff members and has two manufacturing sites in Cincinnati and Phoenix, as well as a sales office in Shanghai. Key Resin’s product offerings include epoxy terrazzo, decorative and industrial resinous flooring and coatings, as well as moisture mitigation systems, fast curing methyl methacrylate floors, and specialty coatings that deliver electrostatic control properties, chemical resistance, and thermal shock resistance.

For more information, visit www.keyresin.com or www.theeuclidgroup.com.