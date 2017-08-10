ACI Announces $50,000 Available to Student Teams

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announced the availability of $50,000 for student teams from international universities to participate in the Fiber-Reinforced Concrete Bowling Ball Competition during the ACI Concrete Convention and Exposition on March 25-29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The aim of the Fiber-Reinforced Concrete Bowling Ball Competition is to demonstrate the effect of fibers in reinforced concrete, gain experience in forming and fabricating a concrete fiber-reinforced element, and encourage creativity in engineering design and analysis.

The inaugural FRC Bowling Ball Competition was held in 2002 during the ACI Convention in Detroit and has challenged student teams regularly at ACI conventions since then. Travel stipends of up to $10,000 will be awarded to each of five teams of students from international universities who have not previously participated in an ACI student competition.

“In addition to teams from across the U.S., ACI has historically enjoyed participation in our student competitions from universities throughout the Spanish-speaking Americas, the Middle East, and beyond,” said Ronald G. Burg, executive vice president of ACI. “Through this funding assistance, we hope to expand the global footprint of students active in ACI competitions, engage even more students through ACI’s free student membership program, strengthen the network of ACI’s international student chapters, and increase the number of students and professionals contributing to ACI’s knowledge resources.”

Teams interested in applying for the travel fund must submit their completed application by Sept. 30. ACI will announce the travel stipend recipients at the end of October. Registration and updated rules for the Bowling Ball Competition will be available on Jan. 1.

For more information, visit www.concrete.org.