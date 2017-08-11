PSTC Opens Call for Building- and Construction-focused Abstracts

Since 1977, the Pressure Sensitive Tape Council (PSTC) has presented its Technical Seminar (TECH) as part of the council’s annual Tape Summit. For the first time in its 40 year history, PSTC is opening a TECH 41 Call for Abstracts to include a specific industry focus – building and construction – and how this industry uses PSA tape for bonding and protection.

The driver to include building and construction in its TECH 41 seminar stems from PSTC’s recently commissioned, in-depth PSA tape research report, which identified biases, behaviors, and decision drivers influencing tape usage in this and other industries. In the report, building and construction showed a high growth potential for PSA tape usage. Because of the varying multiple applications within this industry, TECH 41 can help to illuminate how PSA tape may be suited to address such construction challenges as barrier and insulation and bonding things together.

Submitted TECH 41 topics can include ideas on processes, materials, technology, test methods, applications, environmental issues and anything related to advancing the science for the use of PSA tape within the building and construction industry. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 31 and applicants will be notified if their work has been selected in late fall.