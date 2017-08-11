National Association of Women in Construction to Meet in Anaheim

The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will hold its 62nd Annual Meeting and Education Conference (AMEC), Aug. 16-19, in Anaheim, Calif. at the Hyatt Regency Orange County. NAWIC’s mission is to enhance the success of women in the construction industry. More than 400 women, including members from NAWIC’s 6 Southern California chapters, will gather to network and take advantage of the education opportunities provided by the Conference.

The Conference itself will feature 22 seminars and workshops targeted to women in the construction industry. Construction industry topics include dealing with construction project delays, public works and the state of America’s infrastructure, earthquake design and preparedness, and alternative project delivery methods. Professional development topics such as teambuilding, delivering extraordinary customer service, negotiation, and leadership styles, will complement the industry seminars. NAWIC will also offer a number of association workshops to aid its members in governing their local chapters.

For more information, visit www.nawic.org.