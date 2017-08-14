ACI Staff Member Recognized as Rising Leader

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announced that Lauren Mentz, ACI’s director of event services, has been recognized as one of the “Rising Leaders for 2017” by the Michigan Society of Association Executives (MSAE), at its annual convention. Winners were chosen by the impact they've made on their community and industry, as well as how they've exhibited motivation, forward thinking, and leadership.

Mentz received her bachelor of science degree in hospitality and tourism management from Grand Valley State University, and obtained her Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation through the Events Industry Council. This designation is recognized globally in the meetings, conventions, and event industry. Through the Events Industry Council, Mentz is part of a community that represents every sector of the events industry and promotes industry standards, practices, and ethics.

At ACI, Mentz directs the successful development, organization, and execution of more than 100 meetings, conferences, workshops, and special events for the institute, including The Concrete Convention and Exposition with nearly 2,200 registrants. Mentz also works with volunteers, committee members, chapter representatives, and fellow staff on meeting strategy and architecture and leads the Event Services team, where she mentors, guides, and empowers six high performing meeting professionals. Mantz has been employed with ACI since 2007.

“Lauren has proven herself as an effective and creative leader in the complex and event-driven environment here at ACI,” said John C. Glumb, ACI senior managing director of operations. “We value her thoughtful and pragmatic advice as we move forward with new and renewed event activities.”

For more information, visit www.concrete.org.