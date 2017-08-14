NeoCon East Announces Keynote Speakers

Registration is open for NeoCon’s sister show, NeoCon East, to be held in Philadelphia, Penn., at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Nov. 15-16. The event will feature nearly 200 companies with products across sectors such as workplace, healthcare, education, public space, hospitality, retail and government, and programming encompassing more than 25 CEU accredited seminars, as well as an impressive group of keynotes, including Suzette Subance Ferrier, Zena Howard, David Insinga, and Alex Gilliam.

“From varied backgrounds, the 2017 NeoCon East keynotes all share a common thread of inclusive, human-centered design for the greater good,” said Monica DeBartolo, director of programming for NeoCon East. “We are thrilled to showcase these inspirational thought leaders--four influencers over two days--at the 15th annual edition.”

Suzette Subance Ferrier, studio design director at New York–based TPG Architecture and 2017 Contract magazine Designer of the Year recipient, will discuss in her keynote her ability to empathize with her clients in order to turn their needs and visions into finished projects. Zena Howard, managing director at Perkins & Will and senior project manager for the Smithsonian Institution’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture, is experienced in environmentally sensitive artifact exhibit areas, historically and culturally significant buildings and locations, and sustainable design in pursuit of LEED certification and other high performance building goals.

David Insinga joined the General Services Administration (GSA), Public Buildings Service (PBS) in Washington, DC in 2007, and is currently its chief architect. In his position, Insinga is the senior advisor to the administrator of GSA and to the commissioner of PBS regarding federal architecture and design policy and innovation, with a focus on the planning, design, and construction of federal courthouses, land ports of entry and federal office buildings. Alex Gilliam is founder and director of Public Workshop, an organization that helps clients and partners throughout the U.S. create uniquely-engaging opportunities for youth and their communities to shape the design of their schools, neighborhoods, and cities, leading multi-generational design-build community projects, develops creative placemaking initiatives, devises youth leadership programs, and creates innovative participatory design tools.

For more information, visit www.neoconeast.com.