The Tile Shop Expanding in Houston

The Tile Shop recently entered the Houston market, the most populous metropolitan market in Texas, with the opening of a retail store in the southeastern suburb of Webster. Throughout 2017, The Tile Shop will open several other stores in the greater Houston area, including its second location coming mid-August to Sugar Land.

“Houston is one of the nation’s most robust cities, and we believe Houstonians interested in interior design projects will be drawn to our industry-leading selection of premium products complemented by a unique in-store experience,” said Chris Homeister, president and CEO of The Tile Shop. “We look forward to serving this vibrant, and fast-growing market, and to growing our presence throughout Texas.”

The Webster showroom, an 11,500 sq ft store, features: tiles in an extensive variety of styles, color palettes, designs, shapes, patterns, and materials, including the Ted Baker premium designer tile collection offered exclusively at The Tile Shop; expert store associate guidance in selecting, designing, and ordering tile; accessories and finishing pieces; the design studio; and more than 50 fully-decorated, room-size displays. The Tile Shop’s Pro Network benefits enable trade professionals special perks such as tile specification sheets, instructional videos, tiered discounts, jobsite delivery, in-house credit, co-marketing, and customer referrals.

For more information, visit www.tileshop.com.