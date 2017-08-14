Floor Install News

The Tile Shop Expanding in Houston

August 14, 2017
The Tile Shop recently entered the Houston market, the most populous metropolitan market in Texas, with the opening of a retail store in the southeastern suburb of Webster. Throughout 2017, The Tile Shop will open several other stores in the greater Houston area, including its second location coming mid-August to Sugar Land.

“Houston is one of the nation’s most robust cities, and we believe Houstonians interested in interior design projects will be drawn to our industry-leading selection of premium products complemented by a unique in-store experience,” said Chris Homeister, president and CEO of The Tile Shop. “We look forward to serving this vibrant, and fast-growing market, and to growing our presence throughout Texas.”

The Webster showroom, an 11,500 sq ft store, features: tiles in an extensive variety of styles, color palettes, designs, shapes, patterns, and materials, including the Ted Baker premium designer tile collection offered exclusively at The Tile Shop; expert store associate guidance in selecting, designing, and ordering tile; accessories and finishing pieces; the design studio; and more than 50 fully-decorated, room-size displays. The Tile Shop’s Pro Network benefits enable trade professionals special perks such as tile specification sheets, instructional videos, tiered discounts, jobsite delivery, in-house credit, co-marketing, and customer referrals.

