New Vice President Appointed to Lead Flowcrete Americas

Flowcrete Americas recently announced that Ben Smith will lead the business as its new vice president. Smith has been appointed to the role following five years as Flowcrete Americas’ national manager for Canada, during which time he increased Flowcrete’s market share, sales and infrastructure in this region, according to the company. With 24 years of experience in the polymer floor and wall coatings industry, Smith is well-positioned to drive growth and innovation.

“Ben’s experience and passion for the business means that we are excited to announce his appointment,” said Craig Brookes, president of Flowcrete Group. “The North and South American construction industries represent a wealth of opportunity and potential that we are confident Ben will be able to capitalize on as he moves the Flowcrete Americas business forwards.”

Smith added “I am delighted to take on the role of Flowcrete Americas’ vice president and am excited to be tasked with growing such an established business. Flowcrete Americas’ ability to tailor flooring solutions to the unique demands of multiple commercial and industrial sectors has put us at the forefront of the polymer flooring field and means that we are in a great place to take the business to the next level. From breweries to schools and from airports to food producers, Flowcrete Americas is becoming the go-to supplier for high performance floors - and I can’t wait to introduce these solutions to more people, places and markets than ever before.”

Smith joined Flowcrete Americas after having previously worked as the performance flooring sales manager of BASF’s performance products group. Ben achieved Smith received both a bachelor of environmental engineering and a master of engineering from Deakin University in Australia.

