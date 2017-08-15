Sound Seal Launches ProBase Sport

Sound Seal recently introduced ProBase Sport, a new line of sports flooring designed for all workout type facilities, including commercial and residential gyms. ProBase Sport offers an increased comfort level to ensure a safe and injury-free experience and sub-floor and equipment protection. ProBase L, XL and XXL offer resilience and toughness to stand up against the abrasive environment of weight training stations, underneath exercise equipment, and free-style aerobics.

