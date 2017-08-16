Armstrong Announces Commercial Floor Products Price Increase

Armstrong Flooring announced that it will initiate a 3-6% price increase for several commercial product lines, including commercial vinyl sheet, commercial tile, and linoleum, effective at the beginning of October.

“We continue to experience significant increases in raw materials, energy, transportation and operating costs,” said Brent Flaharty, senior vice president of North American sales. “Key raw materials, such as PVC, plasticizer, limestone, TiO2 and packaging have not only increased, but we also expect continuing upward cost pressure through the remainder of 2017. Rising natural gas and electricity prices are increasing our manufacturing facility operating costs. Fuel and transportation rates are rising both domestically and abroad, impacting our delivered cost. In spite of every effort, we can no longer fully absorb the extent of these increases.”

Flaharty added, “We continue to focus on delivering quality, innovation and service for our valued customers, and we appreciate our customers’ continued loyalty, partnership and business.”

This price increase will apply to orders shipping on or after Oct. 2, 2017.

