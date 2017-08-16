Products

Braxton-Bragg Says Treat Floors like Hair

Braxton-Bragg-Viper-Diamond.jpg
Floor cleaned and polished with Braxton-Bragg Viper Diamond pad.
August 16, 2017
KEYWORDS Braxton-Bragg / cleaning professionals / stone flooring
Reprints
No Comments

A huge step forward in floor care for hard surface floors from Braxton-Bragg has striking similarities to the two-in-one revolution that took hair care by storm in the mid-80s with the launch of Pert shampoo and conditioner in one bottle. Shiny hair is seen as clean and healthy. The same can be said for hard surface floors. A hard surface floor, just like hair, is strong, porous and can be cleaned and conditioned.

A two-in-one system to clean and maintain hard surface floors from Braxton-Bragg is now available to facility managers, janitorial suppliers, and janitorial service companies. Braxton-Bragg has harnessed the power of diamonds with its Viper Floor Maintenance Pads. Regular cleaning of hard surface floors with Viper Diamond-Impregnated Floor Maintenance Pads not only provides a powerful clean but it polishes and improves the surface of the floor with every cleaning.

“The great news is that Viper Diamond-Impregnated Floor Maintenance Pads are making our customers hard surface floors a lot more ‘Pert’,” said Rich Hassert, Braxton-Bragg CEO. “Usually all that is needed is water, and no chemicals are required. Results can be improved by adding a hard surface cleaning product from Prosoco.”

Braxton-Bragg Viper Pads are available in 800, 1500 and 3000 grit, and can be used with most commonly-used floor cleaning machines, such as floor scrubbers or burnishers.

For more information, visit www.braxton-bragg.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.