Shamrock Names New Director of Operations and Plant Manager

Hardwood manufacturer Shamrock Plank Flooring recently announced Jeremy Keel as director of operations and Terence Bittmann as plant manager.

Most recently, Keel worked for View, Inc., and previously held the position of assistant operations manager for Shamrock. In his new position, Keel will manage and direct plan operations for all of Shamrock’s manufacturing facilities and will be responsible for tuning operations, optimizing processes, and ensuring quality that meets or exceeds NWFA standards.

“I am glad to welcome Jeremy back and have him on the Shamrock team,” said Jack Shannon, Jr., president of Shamrock. “He’ll be a big part of our strategic plan to strengthen our operational infrastructure. Jeremy brings experience and professionalism with him that will take us to the next level.”

Before joining Shamrock, Bittmann was a production supervisor at Gibson Brands. Bittmann brings a wealth of leadership experience and an emphasis on precision quality to Shamrock’s manufacturing and production processes. Shannon and Keel said they are excited to welcome Bittmann aboard and look forward to collaborating with him on improving Shamrock’s operations to meet the demands of today’s customers while looking to accommodate future business growth.

For more information, visit www.shamrockplankflooring.com.