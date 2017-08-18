CCA Global Partners to Host 15th Annual Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament

CCA Global Partners will host the 15th Annual Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament Sept. 19 to benefit the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF). The event will be held at the Barnsley Gardens resort in Adairsville, Ga.

FCIF provides financial support in times of need to those who are or have been affiliated with the floor covering industry. This assistance is provided when life-altering hardships, such as catastrophic illnesses or severe disabilities, affect the lives of a member of the floor covering industry. The golf tournament is a key contributor to the organization.

“I encourage all our industry partners to play a role in this year’s event,” said Howard Brodsky, chairman and co-CEO of CCA Global Partners. “The tournament gives us the opportunity to connect with our colleagues in a casual atmosphere while we work towards improving the lives of our floor covering industry family.”

Flooring industry manufacturers, distributors, retailers, industry trade associations, and individuals have the opportunity to contribute to the FCIF through the Alan Greenberg Memorial fund by participation in the tournament, sponsorships, and donations. Individuals and companies can now register to sponsor, participate or advertise through the Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament website.

“The golf tournament is one of my favorite events and I look forward to it every year,” said Rick Bennet, co-CEO of CCA Global Partners. “It gives me great pride to see CCA and its partners coming together for a great cause.”

For more information, visit www.alangreenbergfcif.com.