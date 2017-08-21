BBOSS Expands National Sales Team

BBOSS recently announced that Norb Savage has been named business development manager of the North America unit. Savage is a 30-year veteran of Armstrong Flooring, serving in key roles, including vice president of residential sales for the western U.S. and regional sales manager for the Midwest. In his new role, Savage will focus solely on new private label opportunities within the engineered and solid hardwood flooring categories.

“Norb has an abundance of knowledge and strong relationships in the industry,” said Jim Fiore, BBOSS vice president. “His experience, drive and passion for the industry will be key to the growth of BBOSS in the United States and Canada.”

As a leading global manufacturer of solid and engineered hardwood flooring with U.S.-based sales and operations, BBOSS specializes in providing certified, quality, high-design flooring at competitive pricing for private label programs and exclusive brands.

