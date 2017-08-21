California Chapter of ACI to Host Upcoming Convention and Expo

More than 2,000 engineers, architects, contractors, educators, manufacturers, and material representatives from around the world are expected to convene at the Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel in Anaheim, Calif., Oct. 15-19, to collaborate on concrete codes, specifications, and standards. Technical and educational sessions will provide attendees with the latest research, case studies, best practices, and the opportunity to earn professional development hours (PDHs).

The Southern California Chapter of ACI will host the convention this fall as an opportunity to showcase the companies, projects, current events, and landmarks that inspired the convention theme “Making Connections.” Convention highlights include: the International Workshop on Structural Concrete: Technology Advancement and Adoption in the Americas; the 13th International Symposium on Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Reinforcement of Concrete Structures; Women in Concrete Alliance Summit; ACI Chapter Fall Roundtable; International Lunch with special guests Jae-Hoon Lee and Hong-Gun Park; NASA Centennial Challenge Demonstration; Student Lunch with speaker Conrad Paulson; Contractors’ Day Lunch with speaker Kent Estes; 10th Anniversary ACI Concrete Sustainability Forum; Third-Annual Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards Gala; and an industry exhibition showcasing up to 70 exhibitors.

Throughout the convention, ACI will hold more than 300 committee meetings, 30+ technical sessions, an industry trade exhibition, and networking events. Registration is open online through Sept. 25, with discounted rates offered until Sept. 17.

For more information, visit www.aciconvention.org.