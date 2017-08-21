Laticrete Introduces 257 Titanium Thinset Mortar

Laticrete recently introduced 257 Titanium, a high-performance, lightweight, thinset mortar for installing gauged porcelain tile (GPT) and gauged porcelain tile panels/slabs (GPTP).

“Gauged porcelain tile panel installations can be challenging as the tile can be as large as 10 feet by 5 feet and obtaining maximum thinset coverage is critical,” said Johnathan Scott, Laticrete senior product manager. “Due to its exceptional wetting out properties, superior transfer and 60 minute Open Time, 257 Titanium ensures maximum coverage and a high-strength bond that will not deteriorate over time.”

As a high performance product, 257 Titanium exceeds ANSI A118.15. 257 Titanium also uses Laticrete Hydromatic Cure Chemistry, which accelerates the hydration process to rapidly consume water in the system, allowing the material to cure in a predictable manner. 257 Titanium is silica sand-free, which both reduces exposure to respirable silica and contributes to the easy-to-spread creamy consistency and ease of troweling.

Available in 25 pound (11.3 kilogram) bags, 257 Titanium comes in grey and white.

For more information, visit www.laticrete.com.