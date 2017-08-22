Carpet One Installs Flooring for Injured Service Member

L&M Carpet One Floor and Home in Mechanicsville, Va., recently installed flooring to help complete a smart home for Cpl. Larry Bailey. The home was built through Building for America’s Bravest (BFAB), a program of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and marks the 32nd completed home since Carpet One Floor and Home partnered with Building for America’s Bravest in 2014.

“What an honor it has been to be a part of the home built for Cpl. Larry Bailey,” said Matt Shelton, sales manager at L&M Carpet One. “This new home will never repay the sacrifice that Larry Bailey and his fellow Marines have made for our Country. However, our hope is that this ‘smart home’ will allow the Baileys to live comfortably and to make wonderful memories for years to come. Our family and business could not be more grateful for the opportunity that we had to be a part of such a worthy cause. We will forever hold a place in our hearts for Larry, his family and our military.”

Eric Demaree, president of Carpet One Floor and Home, added, “We are so honored to be partnered with such an amazing and impactful organization. Our work with Building for America’s Bravest has brought our organization closer together and helped our stores connect with their local communities.”

For more information, visit carpetone.com.