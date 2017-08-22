Kent Klaser Joins Ceramic Tile And Stone Consultants

Ceramic Tile and Stone Consultants (CTaSC) recently announced that Kent Klaser has joined the company as a project manager. In his new role, Klaser will work alongside Donato Pompo, founder and spend time developing new University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) Online training courses for the tile and stone industry, developing an online Estimating course and a Superintendent and Foreman course for tile installation companies.

Klaser has been in the tile and stone industry most of his life, having grown up in a family tile and stone installation company, Klaser Tile of San Diego, Calif, and began working full time for Klaser Tile in 1996 as an installer. Later he worked as a project foreman for several years, and then worked as a senior project manager for the company. In 2006, Klaser became vice president of operations. At Klaser Tile, he did take-offs and bidding, oversaw and managed commercial projects, and managed a labor force that at times had over 100 workers on various projects.

At CTaSC, Klaser will work as a forensic expert, expert witness, and will oversee tile and stone investigations. Kent will also work on developing new specifications for new construction projects or for projects that are remediating failures. He will also develop quality control and quality assurance plans to help make sure new tile and stone installations are installed correctly. He will also develop training programs for tile installation companies through the University of Ceramic Tile and Stone, a division of CTaSC.

For more information, call (866) 669-1550 or visit www.ctasc.com.