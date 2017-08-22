NAFCD Announces Partnerships for Truck Fleet Management

The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) announced two new partnerships with Industrial Fleet Management (IFM), a leader in fleet financial consulting, and International Truck, a major manufacturer of trucks. NAFCD’s new partnerships with IFM and International Truck provides added value for members whether they lease or purchase their truck fleets and also has opportunities for reducing fuel and material handling costs.

IFM, the industry leader in fleet consulting since 1973, offers distributors and suppliers comprehensive analysis of their truck leases, returning specific cost savings recommendations. This new partnership leverages IFM’s expertise and experience to implement cost savings for members with their fleet under full service leasing.

International Truck is a leading manufacturer of trucks and has a dealer network throughout the country. Through this new partnership, NAFCD members will receive a rebate from International’s corporate office on top of the purchase price they negotiate with their local dealer on the purchase of trucks from International simply. This partnership will target members who own their truck fleets.

“Truck fleets represent extremely large areas of expense for our member companies and truck leases are growing more and more complicated,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president of NAFCD. “Our members have identified this area as one which they are looking for help in order to stay abreast of trends, fully understand the pros and cons of leasing versus purchasing and reducing their costs. These new partnerships provide a menu of services, cost reductions, and rebates to improve our member’s bottom line and to educate them to make more informed decisions when it comes to their truck fleets.”

