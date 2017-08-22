Shaw Expands Resilient Manufacturing Capabilities

Shaw Industries recently completed a $30 million investment to manufacture composite core LVT flooring at its resilient manufacturing facility in Ringgold, Ga., known as Plant RP. Shaw started manufacturing LVT at this plant in 2016. This latest installation will manufacture Shaw and US Floors WPC and rigid core products by the end of the third quarter of 2017.

“In the past few years, Shaw has invested significantly in people, products, processes and plants to ensure we meet customer expectations for high-quality products and superior service,” said Vance Bell, Shaw chairman and CEO. “Fueled by the acquisition of US Floors and the opening of Plant RP, Shaw is expanding rapidly in the high-growth resilient and composite core category. The expansion of our manufacturing capabilities at this facility positions us for continued success.”

Plant RP currently produces multiple LVT platforms to serve residential and commercial markets. LVT products shipping from Plant RP include Shaw’s Scuff Resist Platinum or Exoguard+ top coat. The diversity of products manufactured at this location will continue to expand, including the addition of the composite core production line, according to the company.

More than 100 associates currently work at the facility, which will employ almost 250 at its current planned capacity. This latest announcement builds upon the $100 million invested in the first phase of production at this facility with additional investment and expansion expected to continue to meet growing market demand.

For more information, visit shawinc.com.