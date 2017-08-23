2018 International Builders' Show Registration Open

Registration is open for The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) 2018 NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 9-11, 2018 where it will again co-locate with the National Kitchen & Bath Association's (NKBA) Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) for the 5th annual Design & Construction Week (DCW). The two shows are expected to host more than 2,000 exhibiting brands spanning over a million net square feet of exhibit space.

"Housing industry professionals from all over the world flock to this show because of its incredible display of products, top-notch education sessions and unbeatable networking opportunities," said Granger MacDonald, NAHB chairman. "Each year's show features more than the last--there is truly nowhere else that you can find all of these offerings in one place."

Attendees will also have access to more than 140 education sessions led by experts on a wide range of industry topics, as well as more targeted networking and education programs in such specialized fields as remodeling, design, and senior housing. IBS attendees will have access to several special show floor offerings such as featured product demos, the High Performance Building Zone featuring a series of interactive sessions on high performance and sustainable technologies, and IBS Live! sessions showcasing lively demos and presentations focused on what's next in home building. For the second year in a row, the IBS show floor will also feature the CEDIA Pavilion, a space showcasing exhibitors who specialize in technology solutions for the home.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour NAHB's official IBS show homes, The New American Home (TNAH) and The New American Remodel (TNAR). The homes are designed to showcase innovative building technologies, emerging design trends, and the latest building products. Illustrating two different building designs, The New American Home blends traditional and modern architecture to create a transitional design, while The New American Remodel demonstrates the countless possibilities for a complete transformation of a 1930s home using today's products and building techniques. The showcase products in the homes are provided by members of the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council, and Professional Builder and Professional Remodeler magazines will once again serve as the media sponsors of the 2018 show homes.

For more information, visit www.buildersshow.com.