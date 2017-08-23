Silicosis Training Resource Added to Natural Stone University

A new silicosis training resource has been added to MIA+BSI’s the Natural Stone University. This resource, entitled “Silicosis: An Industry Guide to Awareness and Prevention,” is divided into three sections: What Is Silicosis?: An Industry Guide to Awareness and Prevention; Air Quality Test Methods; and Safety Precautions for Workers.

“This is an important addition to our library of online safety resources,” said Aaron Dahnke, MIA+BSI education manager. “This training tool serves as a review and opportunity to update the people who work in our industry about this preventable illness.”

Overexposure to respirable crystalline silica particles can lead to serious, sometimes fatal illnesses, including silicosis, lung cancer, tuberculosis (in those with silicosis), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Silica exposure has also been linked to other illnesses including renal disease and other cancers. Silicosis is a progressive disease and there is no cure upon its onset. Minimizing your exposure to respirable crystalline silica is the key to prevention.

Shop owners who have implemented strict new housekeeping rules and controls have been able to achieve levels below the new OSHA Action Level (25 µg/m³). The effective date for OSHA’s new silica exposure standard for General Industry (fabricators) is June 23, 2018. The Construction Standard, covering workers in the field, becomes enforceable Sept. 23, 2017.

