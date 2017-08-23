Matt Caldwell Named VP of Hospitality for Sponge Cushion

Sponge Cushion recently announced that Matt Caldwell has assumed the position of vice president of hospitality and commercial sales. Caldwell has been with Leggett & Platt since 2011 and has spent 26 years in the flooring industry. Prior to joining L&P, he spent 10 years in the Western U.S. as vice president of a commercial contracting firm. Caldwell received his undergraduate degree and MBA from University of Arizona.

