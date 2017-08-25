Laser Products Inc. Selected for Inc. 5000 List

Laser Products Industries (LPI) recently announced that Inc. Magazine recognized the company on its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year sales growth of 122%, LPI is the third fastest growing private manufacturer in Illinois on the list. Founded in 1994 by Dan Louis, Laser Products today has 34 employees and manufactures laser measuring equipment and has won worldwide recognition for innovation and quality in the countertop, cabinet, and woodworking industries.

"Being selected for the Inc. 5000 is an exciting achievement," said Rich Katzmann, president. "It shows that our business decisions have been good ones. We are seeing strong consistent growth that I know will continue for the foreseeable future. We are entering new markets, forging new partnerships and have a long list of new products in development. I expect to be a returning company on the Inc. 5000 list for a very long time."

Eric Schurenberg, president and editor and chief of Inc., added, "The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive. The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

To qualify for the Inc. 5000 list, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent (i.e., not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies). The list represents a look at the most successful companies within the American economy's independent small and midsized businesses. LPI will be honored at the 10th anniversary educational conference in Palm Springs, Fla., which will be held Oct. 10-12.

For more information, visit laserproductsus.com.