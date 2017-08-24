Belknap White Unveils Redesigned Interactive Website

The Belknap White Group (BWG) recently launched a revamped website.

“Our new user-friendly site has been crafted to be mobile-friendly, as well,” said Derek Morrocco, BWG digital strategist. “It is just as easily accessed, just as simple to use, by those on the go as it is when used by one sitting in front of a computer. One upgrade feature to note is our ‘Resources’ page, which provides an overview of everything BWG. From new products to local training events, industry news to manufacturer installation videos, browsers now can find anything they need ‘all in one spot.’”

Another feature of the site includes access to BWG’s portfolio of surfacing materials and preparation products. BWG’s Décor24 Program also allows visitors to search inventory and easily place orders. BWG’s Flooring Plus Program includes information on merchandising, marketing, technology, education and business resources. Price lists, invoice access, delivery status, and special promotions are also available.

“While this was a complete overhaul from our existing site, it is still version 1.0,” Morrocco added. “Our website will continually evolve as we add tools and resources in the future. This process allows us to always provide our customers immediate access to everything they need to succeed. We are excited to reintroduce our website to them, and ultimately, help them help their customer base… using it as a key tool. ”

For more information, visit www.belknapwhite.com.