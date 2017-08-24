Fila to Highlight Marble Care and Protection at Marmomacc 2017

Two specialized Fila treatments to protect marble and protect against contamination will take center stage at Marmomacc 2017. Fila Marble Aid is a protective treatment for polished, acid-sensitive calcareous natural stone, polished marble, limestone, and travertine surfaces, while FilaPW10 protects natural surfaces against contamination caused by soluble salts, tannin, and oxides. Both solutions are odorless and water-based, for a safe application on a range of surfaces.

Fila Marble Aid protects surfaces against the aggression of staining, blocking the damaging effects of acids and stains, while allowing materials to breathe. It creates a polished barrier on marble countertops and vanities, and gives at least two-hours’ protection against acids and common stains. The treatment will not yellow or discolor and can be removed and reapplied.

FilaPW10, part of Fila’s Green Line, is a VOC-free anti-contaminant back and side sealer. It protects against efflorescence and contaminants, while allowing natural materials to breathe, and can be used on surfaces spanning from marble floor tiles to stone cladding.

Fila will be at stand C6-C7 in Hall 7 at Marmomacc 2017.

For more information, visit filasolutions.com.