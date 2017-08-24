Bostik Launches Updated Web Distributor Locator Tool

Bostik recently upgraded its distributor locator section on the company’s website, allowing for mobile-friendly viewing across all devices. The new platform makes it easier for browsers to find distributors nearest to them, no matter where they are located. It also searches by domestic postal codes, tracking all distributors within a 250-mile radius of the user, with the nearest distributors listed first. Links to Google maps and location finder views add to the site’s ease of usage.

This upgrade also allows customers to sort by wholesaler or retailer. The distributor database is in real-time, updated daily for optimal results. Users can find the exact product and the closest distributor by simply filtering via application, product, and color. Since Bostik refines the listings on a daily basis, visitors to the Distributor Locator section will always have the most up-to-date product and distribution information at their fingertips.

“We’re encouraged and excited about offering this helpful online tool,” said Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing and business development. “Bostik continues to move ahead to support not only our customers… but, our customers’ customers. Bostik recognizes the need to improve each and every customer's experience by assisting those people at the front line – our distributors.”

