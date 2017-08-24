DriTac Launches New Acoustical Abatement Underlayments

DriTac Flooring Products recently introduced a line of eco-friendly, acoustical abatement underlayments for residential and commercial flooring applications: DriTac 8301 Impact 1mm for resilient flooring installations and DriTac 8302 Double Impact 2mm for wood and laminate flooring installations. These lightweight underlayments incorporate DriTac’s Total Sound Reduction System (SRS) with a lifetime warranty when used in conjunction with approved DriTac flooring adhesives in ‘double-stick’ applications.

DriTac 8301 Impact and DriTac 8302 Double Impact grant sound control properties with footfall performance and anti-crush technology designed to attain a cushioned, quiet, and comfortable flooring system. Both products are available in lip and tape and non-lip and tape versions. The lip and tape (8301LT and 8302LT) system offers a built-in vapor barrier with safeguard seaming.

DriTac 8301 and 8302 contain negligible VOC content that measures below quantifiable levels and exceed standards for indoor air quality, are hypo-allergenic, mold/mildew/bacteria resistant and devoid of toxic additives.

For more information, visit www.dritac.com.