Keene Building Products Announces New Hire
August 25, 2017
Keene Building Products announced that Darren Keegan has joined its team as director of Keene Manufacturing. Keegan graduated from University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. Throughout his career, Keegan has excelled in a wide range of jobs, including environmental, mechanical, and plant/applications engineer, general manager, and vice president.
