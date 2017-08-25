NAFCD Call for 2017 Award Nominations Now Open

The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) is calling for its members to submit candidates for the 2017 NAFCD Leadership in Action and Lifetime Achievement Awards. Both awards present opportunities to recognize leaders in the floor covering distribution channel.

The Leadership in Action Award recognizes individuals for the positive impact and meaningful contributions that they have made to their distribution company's success. This is an opportunity to highlight a future leader within a distributorship. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who demonstrates exceptional leadership or outstanding contributions that have led to expanding the vision of the floor covering distribution channel.

“NAFCD is pleased to offer two highly valued opportunities to recognize leaders in floor covering distribution,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive vice president. “I encourage members to take advantage of these opportunities and consider nominating individuals who have meaningfully contributed to the growth of distribution professionals, distributor-manufacturer relationships and the overall channel.”

Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 15, and award winners will be announced at the 2017 NAFCD Annual Convention, Nov. 14-16 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.nafcd.org.