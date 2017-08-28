Neil deGrasse Tyson to Give Keynote at Greenbuild 2017

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Informa Exhibitions have announced the keynote speaker for the Closing Plenary of the 2017 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, to be held Nov. 8-10 in Boston. Acclaimed astrophysicist and cosmologist Neil deGrasse Tyson will give keynote remarks during the Closing Plenary beginning at 11 a.m. at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

“Greenbuild has become the defining moment each year for the green building world to convene, and it’s a place where the future of our movement is shaped,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC. “Dr. Tyson’s clarity and wit as a respected science expert will challenge and invigorate our community to address the many serious issues affecting the environment and our world today.”

Neil deGrasse Tyson is world-renowned astrophysicist and cosmologist whose professional research interests are broad, but include star formation, exploding stars, dwarf galaxies, and the structure of our Milky Way. He was born and raised in New York City where he was educated in the public schools through his graduation from the Bronx High School of Science. Tyson went on to earn his BA in Physics from Harvard and his Ph.D. in Astrophysics from Columbia. He is the recipient of 19 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal.

The Closing Plenary is included in the 3-day and 4-day conference passes. Greenbuild registration options include Expo Hall passes and educational one- day, three-day or four-day passes. Additional offerings include summits, workshops, tours, and special events.

The three-day conference attracts over 20,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors annually from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators. This year’s conference is co-located with the ArchitectureBoston Expo (ABX), expected to draw over 800 exhibitors and 25,000 industry professionals.

For more information, visit www.greenbuildexpo.com.