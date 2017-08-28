Tarkett Partners with INSTALL for Train the Trainer Certification

The first four-day “Train the Trainer” certification hosted by Tarkett and INSTALL took place at the Carpenters International Training Center (ITC) in Las Vegas. Fourteen instructors from across North America passed all four certifications, including testing on insets, heat welding, and flash cove pattern scribing. Instructors included Richard Schmidt and Brian Rubino of Tarkett, with assistance from Wisconsin-area INSTALL instructor Mark Olsen. The goal of the new certification is to put INSTALL members and contractors ahead of the competition when it comes to installing Tarkett products.

For more information, visit installfloors.org or www.tarkett.com.