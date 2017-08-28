M-D Building Products Launches Redesigned Website
M-D Building Products recently launched its redesigned corporate website. The site provides an in depth look at the M-D business as a whole, representing the breadth of its multiple business units and the varying industries it serves with the goal of driving awareness for M-D Building Products. The site illustrates the career growth opportunities at M-D and provides our customers, vendors, employees, and partners with a deeper understanding of the investments the company is making.
The launch of the site also represents the investment M-D is making in the digital landscape, according to the company. Throughout this fiscal year, M-D will redesigning and updating its different business units’ websites to provide better customer experience.
For more information, visit mdbuildingproducts.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine