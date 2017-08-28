Koster American Introduces New Sales Team Member

Koster American recently announced the appointment of Robert Aguilar as territory manager for the Northern East Coast region. Aguilar will be responsible for product sales, customer relationships, business development, and technical support in the states of: Northern New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Aguilar joined Koster in 2012 as an independent sales representative for New York City and Northern New Jersey and has cultivated substantial and lasting business relationships in his territory. He brings his 20 years of sales experience, 11 years of construction experience, extensive experience in complex waterproofing solutions, and education in finance and economics to the Koster sales team.

For more information, visit www.kosterusa.com.