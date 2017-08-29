Mohawk Teams Up with School Crashers to Spruce Up Georgia Schools

This summer, Mohawk Industries partnered with a Georgia-based credit union to “crash” four schools and give them makeovers in the fourth annual Georgia United Credit Union School Crashers program. School Crashers offers local schools the opportunity to apply for a facility makeover. The goal of the program is to bring communities together to support local schools and their school systems.

“At Mohawk Group, we believe in better and that means we have a commitment to improve the standard of living in the communities in which we live and work,” said Kevin Wildes, vice president of marketing for Mohawk Group. “We know, from our long work serving the education market, that environment does have an impact on learning. We wanted to help these schools create places where kids truly want to come and learn.”

Wildes described all four schools that received donations of carpet and adhesive as “part of our community, our neighbors.” Mohawk Group’s durable commercial broadloom carpet in classic education colors was installed in Canby Lane Elementary, Fairington Elementary, Eagle Woods Academy, and Pleasant Grove Elementary.

“The expressions of all who first saw the carpet were priceless,” said Laurie Grant, principal of Pleasant Grove Elementary School. “It has transformed the overall atmosphere in each classroom to a warm, inviting school home. We cannot thank Georgia United and Mohawk Industries enough for their generous donation to our school.”

Shawn Turpin, senior vice president of sales and service of Georgia United Credit Union, added, “The goal of School Crashers is to improve the look and feel of these schools to help improve all students’ educational experience and distinguish the learning environment as a safe and happy place for students. Our School Crashers program makes a huge difference in these students’ lives and provides an opportunity for Georgia United team members, community members, educators, parents, and students to work together.”

Additional School Crashers partners included The Home Depot Foundation, Chick-fil-A Foundation, and Coca-Cola. Other projects done in conjunction with this year’s initiatives included creating new outdoor classrooms, building a therapeutic garden for special needs students, painting interiors and exteriors, making blacktop games, planting new landscaping, and painting wall murals.

For more information, visit www.gucu.org/schoolcrashers or mohawkind.com.