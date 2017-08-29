Slag Cement Association Launches Redesigned Website

The Slag Cement Association (SCA) recently announced the launch of its redesigned, mobile-friendly website featuring slag cement-related tools, resources, and downloadable materials to serve the needs of ready-mix producers, engineers, and other industry professionals.

With the versatile capabilities of slag cement, the website will help the construction community understand the many different applications and benefits to the use of slag cement. New website features include the case study gallery, slag cement locator, and life cycle assessment (LCA) calculator. The website’s archive of case studies and downloadable information sheets provide the evidence needed for professionals to introduce slag cement to new projects. The site also features an easy-to-use new tool that allows users to locate slag cement by state.

“While the new site is easier to use, and contains a wealth of technical resources and case studies, I am most excited about the new slag cement locator,” said Ed Griffith, president of SCA. “This new locator tool readily connects concrete and design professionals with available slag cement supply across the U.S.”

For more information, visit www.slagcement.org.