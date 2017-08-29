Makita 10” Saw Combines Capacity, Accuracy and Dust Extraction

Makita has expanded its line of miter saws with the new 10” Dual Bevel Slide Compound Miter Saw with Laser (model LS1019L). The LS1019L delivers large cutting capacity and accuracy with a 2-Steel Rail Sliding System that offers a reduced footprint for operation flush against a wall, according to the company.

“Makita has a legacy of quality and innovation in the miter saw category, and with the LS1019L we’ve taken what we’ve learned and built a new solution,” said Andrew Camp, product manager, residential construction products. “The LS1019L has improved dust extraction with dual dust collection ports, a new compact rail system with 20% larger rails offering higher precision when bevel cutting, a taller fence for lasting, dead-on accuracy, and capacity that will match many 12” miter saws. In fact, job site research indicates that the cutting capacity of the LS1019L will handle most of jobs that users bring to their 12” saws. For many contractors, this is a one-stop solution for all of their cutting applications.”

The 2-steel rail sliding system is designed to offer single slide-glide operation for accurate cutting, as well as a reduced overall footprint that allows the saw to be positioned flush against a wall. The direct-drive gearbox and guard system is engineered for increased vertical cutting capacity of baseboard (5-1/4”) and crown molding (6-5/8” nested). It will also crosscut a 4x12 at 90 degrees. The saw miters 0°-60° left and right, with positive stops at 0°, 15°, 22.5°, 31.6°, 45° and 60° (left or right). The bevel lock is located in the front of the saw for easy access and quick adjustments from 0°-48° (left and right).

The LS1019L is powered by a 15 AMP direct drive motor with soft start. Direct drive enables smoother start-ups and consistent, constant power with no belts to slip or replace. The electric brake provides added convenience and the electronic speed control maintains constant speed under load for smoother, higher-quality cutting. Additional features include a 60T carbide-tipped blade, with a see-through blade guard system for greater visibility of the blade and line-of-cut. The built-in laser indicates the line-of-cut whether the blade is turning or not, and offers micro-adjustments for precise “left-of-blade” or “right-of-blade” cutting. For improved dust extraction, it has an improved dust collection capability for use with a bag (included) or vacuum (sold separately). It also has a large-sized aluminum base that improves the stability of cutting stock for more efficient cutting.

