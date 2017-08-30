FCICA Launches App for Commercial Flooring Industry
August 30, 2017
No Comments
FCICA, the Flooring Contractors Association, recently launched an app for the association which further extends its ability to engage the commercial flooring industry. The FCICA app provides users with information such as current news, event details and registration, contact information for flooring industry professionals and industry job postings. Also both FCICA members and non-members can download the app for access to its resources.
For more information, visit www.fcica.com.
