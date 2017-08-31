New Sales Director Joins NeoCon Shows

With NeoCon East approaching in November and NeoCon’s 50th anniversary next year, show organizers recently announced the appointment of Madeleine Tullier as sales director. Having worked with the Merchandise Mart for more than 10 years, Tullier brings seasoned industry experience and recognition within the design community to her new role. She will be working closely with Julie Kohl, vice president of sales, in the development and strategic growth of several trade shows including NeoCon and NeoCon East.

“With Madeleine’s long-term industry experience and robust network of relationships fostered over the last decade, we know that she will be an exceptional asset to our team,” said Kohl. “If the caliber of our added talent is any indication, we are on a great trajectory as we look forward to NeoCon East this fall, followed by the milestone 50th anniversary year of the NeoCon trade fair in 2018.”

