Lowe’s to Open Direct Fulfillment Center in 2018

A year after breaking ground on a 110-acre tract of land in Coopertown, Tenn, Lowe’s newest facility is taking shape. The direct fulfillment center covers approximately 1.1 million sq ft and will ship parcel packages directly to Lowe’s customers and stores nationwide when it opens next year. Open positions will be posted on Lowe’s careers website, and hiring for leadership positions is occurring throughout the remainder of 2017.

“At first, we plan to hire 400 people, then grow to 600 employees by 2022,” said Renee Heltsley, human resources manager. “We expect to start accepting applications for hourly positions in Spring 2018 and will post open jobs online.”

In Tennessee, Lowe’s currently operates 60 stores, a regional store operations office and three distribution facilities, employing more than 9,000 people.

