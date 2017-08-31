Laticrete President and COO Receives 2017 Cesery Award

Edward Metcalf, Laticrete president and COO, has been named the 2017 recipient of the Carl V. Cesery Award presented by Tile Contractors’ Association of America (TCAA). Since 1963, the Cesery Award has honored those who have served the ceramic tile and stone industry with distinction and is regarded as the industry’s highest award.

“Throughout his career, Ed has served in numerous leadership positions among tile associations,” said David Rothberg, chairman and CEO of Laticrete. “His continuous efforts have been instrumental in advancing the industry. Laticrete is proud to call him one of our own.”

Metcalf has been with Laticrete since 1985 when he started as a technical representative for Southern California. As president and COO of the North American Division, he is responsible for sales, marketing, product management and technical services at Laticrete International. He has also served in numerous industry leadership positions, including on the board of directors of the Ceramic Tile Distributor Association (CTDA), National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF).

Metcalf will be recognized at a Gala Industry Dinner on in November as part of this year’s Total Solutions Plus conference in Washington, DC. He is the second member of Laticrete leadership to be recognized with the Cesery Award, following Laticrete founder Henry M. Rothberg who received the award in 1997.

