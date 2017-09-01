Mannington Launches Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

The devastation of Hurricane Harvey continues to grow as it moves from Texas to Louisiana. Mannington Mills has partnered with its 2,000 U.S.-based associates to raise relief funds for distribution by the American Red Cross. Through Tuesday, Sept. 12, Mannington will match all associate donations made via cash or payroll deductions. Mannington will then send a check, earmarked for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, to the American Red Cross.

“Community and family are important to us—as people and as a company,” said Keith Campbell, Mannington chairman of the board. “We are proud to be working with our associates to raise funds that will help rebuild the lives, homes and communities of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

For more information, visit www.mannington.com.