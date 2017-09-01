The Carpet Guys Donate $50,000 of Flooring Supplies to Flood Victims

Metro-Detroit-based company, The Carpet Guys, announced that it will endeavor to deliver $50,000 worth of carpeting materials to help with the rebuild efforts in Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at The Carpet Guys, we extend our deepest condolences to all of those affected by the flooding in the Houston area,” said Joe Zago, president and CEO of The Carpet Guys. “This is my call to action for everyone to stand together, especially my fellow Michigan businesses, and help us with our efforts. The Carpet Guys are donating $50,000 dollars of [carpet and flooring] to the uninsured victims of Hurricane Harvey in the greater Houston area to help them get back into their homes, and we hope you can find a way to do the same.”

The company is also soliciting other building materials and home furnishings to donate to the relief effort.

For more information, email tkash@cargetguys.com or visit http://www.carpetguys.com/blog/hurricane-harvey-relief.