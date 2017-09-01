PRSM Connects Retailers Impacted by Hurricane Harvey with Repair Companies

The Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association (PRSM) is helping retailers affected by Hurricane Harvey find repair companies and suppliers to repair damaged stores. Thousands of retail stores have been damaged by the winds and record flooding associated with Hurricane Harvey. And many retail maintenance supply companies have suffered damages or loss of products and supplies. With many repair technicians living in theses areas trying to recover from serious personal losses, it is difficult for retailers to find suppliers and technicians who can repair stores in order to re-open to serve the public.

“Retailers impacted by the hurricane need our help now, and PRSM can assist by connecting them with our nationwide network of suppliers and repair companies who can help them get these stores re-opened,” said Bill Yanek, PRSM CEO. “Without access to retail stores that sell home repair products, food, clothing, etc. it will only take longer for these areas to recover. The sooner a retailer can recover the sooner they can begin to help the community recover. PRSM is ready to help any retailer find the suppliers they need to make repairs.”

PRSM retail members can use the Hurricane Harvey X-Change Forum to post their needs where PRSM Supplier companies can respond. Retailers are encouraged to contact PRSM for assistance in identifying service companies and suppliers available to help with recovery efforts.

